Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $791.62 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $371.52 and a 52-week high of $794.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $720.70 and a 200-day moving average of $666.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

