Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

