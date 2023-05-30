Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $5.74 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of AMT opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.33.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.