Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $5.74 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.33.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

