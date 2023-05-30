Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,149,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 276,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

