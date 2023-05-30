Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $8.48 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.