Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 16,105 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE K opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

