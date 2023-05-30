Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 465 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 4.1 %

Accenture stock opened at $303.60 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.62. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

