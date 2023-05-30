Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

