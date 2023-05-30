FG Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FGFPP)

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

FG Financial Group stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. FG Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

