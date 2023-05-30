Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,764,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

