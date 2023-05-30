Financial Analysis: Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) versus Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mace Security International and Verde Clean Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International -22.99% N/A N/A Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Mace Security International and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mace Security International and Verde Clean Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $8.76 million 0.52 -$1.74 million ($0.03) -2.33 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mace Security International beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

