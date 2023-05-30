Financial Comparison: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) vs. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and TowneBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 TowneBank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.60%. TowneBank has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $342.92 million 2.54 $107.37 million $1.69 7.94 TowneBank $705.11 million 2.47 $188.99 million $2.49 9.61

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 25.66% 10.34% 1.07% TowneBank 22.91% 10.04% 1.17%

Summary

TowneBank beats Lakeland Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

