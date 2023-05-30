Financial Contrast: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -303.49% -246.82% -29.14% Consumer Portfolio Services 23.25% 35.46% 2.93%

Volatility & Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 687.40%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.17 -$271.07 million ($66.00) -0.04 Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.73 $85.98 million $2.99 3.89

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Greenidge Generation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

