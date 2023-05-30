Financial Contrast: Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) & Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Republic Bancorp and Northern Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Trust 1 9 4 0 2.21

Dividends

Republic Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $97.29, suggesting a potential upside of 33.97%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Republic Bancorp pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Northern Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $333.99 million 2.49 $91.11 million $4.55 9.27 Northern Trust $7.75 billion 1.95 $1.34 billion $5.88 12.35

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Bancorp. Republic Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 24.95% 10.95% 1.56% Northern Trust 14.73% 14.30% 0.95%

Risk and Volatility

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Republic Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc.is a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

