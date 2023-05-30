First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,189. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $259,618 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 322,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,203,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,161,000 after purchasing an additional 127,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 72,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

