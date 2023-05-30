First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.64. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

