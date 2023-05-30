First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

NYSE WCN opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

