First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 69,378 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

About Jones Lang LaSalle



Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

