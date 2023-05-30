First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

