First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $172.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,242 shares of company stock worth $14,791,349. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

