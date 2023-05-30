First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 162 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
