First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 162 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Shares of CRWD opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.