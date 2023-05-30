First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 287 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

