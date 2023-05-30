First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $8,041,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 147.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 187,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

