First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,539 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,501,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,073,197. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COIN opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

