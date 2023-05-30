First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 622 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of BSY opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

