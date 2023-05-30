First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $294,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 401,697 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

