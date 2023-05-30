Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $177.27 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.86 and a 200 day moving average of $190.30.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

