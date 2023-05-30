FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 47,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

NYSE FLT opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.17. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

