Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £142.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($175.82).

Several research analysts recently commented on FLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($165.60) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a £102 ($126.05) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($199.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a £140 ($173.01) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($186.60) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

FLTR stock opened at £160.85 ($198.78) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($90.71) and a 12 month high of £168.32 ($208.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,087.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £153.63 and a 200-day moving average of £134.95.

Insider Activity

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

In related news, insider John Bryant purchased 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of £156.07 ($192.87) per share, for a total transaction of £791,274.90 ($977,848.37). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider John Bryant bought 5,070 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £156.07 ($192.87) per share, for a total transaction of £791,274.90 ($977,848.37). Also, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £142.27 ($175.82) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($175,815.62). Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.