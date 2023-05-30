Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $945.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

