Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,612 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,773 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

