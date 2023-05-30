Frontline (FRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

Several brokerages have commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

