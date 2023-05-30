FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93.
About FTAI Aviation
