FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.8 %

FTAIP stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

