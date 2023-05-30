FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.8 %
FTAIP stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.
About FTAI Aviation
