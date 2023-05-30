FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Questor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Questor Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Questor Technology stock opened at C$0.93 on Monday. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 million during the quarter.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

