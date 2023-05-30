FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$467.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$460.40 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.71.

ESI opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.08. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$4.94.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.