FY2023 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Cut by Zacks Research

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $14.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.74. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.58 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $224.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

