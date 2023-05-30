FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.63. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

