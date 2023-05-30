FY2024 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Increased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NYSE ANF opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

