FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Cut by Analyst

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

ALLY opened at $26.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $44.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

