FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.37 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.2 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $544.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.