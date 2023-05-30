GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $29.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several research firms have commented on GDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $10.16 on Friday. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.69.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

