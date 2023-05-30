Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,321 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

GPC opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.99. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

