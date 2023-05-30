Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stake Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,610 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

