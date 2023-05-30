Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Up 34.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.