Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

DIV stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

