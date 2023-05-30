Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. Globus Medical has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after buying an additional 550,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15,474.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,444 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

