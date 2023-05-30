Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 190,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 143,431 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
Further Reading
