Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

