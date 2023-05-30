GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Reduced by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in GSK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.53) to GBX 1,730 ($21.38) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.68) to GBX 1,400 ($17.30) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

